David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

You know you’ve got problems, when getting beat 5-1 in a season opener is the least of your concerns.

After Tyrone Mings was carried off against Newcastle United with an ACL injury, four days after Emiliano Buendia was lost to a similar injury, Aston Villa were missing six players that gave them a 3-0 statement win in the reverse fixture last season.

One of them was the departed Ashley Young, who arguably still needs replacing at right-back, while the other five absentees are currently injured.

Among them, Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey, like Buendia, really provided the spark to help get Villa into Europe. A resurgence that Mings, in the best form of his career, was very much the cornerstone of.

All were key ingredients of the Emery revolution and the reason why Villa were seen as Premier League dark horses this season.

With Pau Torres, who has benefitted from a full pre-season, stepping in for Mings, improved squad depth means Villa can cover injuries in the short-term. However, the additional European games this season will test it soon enough.

In this transfer market, Villa really wanted to add the final pieces to improve the squad to handle the season’s demands, rather than simply resort to patching it up. After Buendia’s injury, the mooted loan move of Nicolo Zaniolo is at least a deal structured to potentially do both.

It’s evidence that Villa’s hierarchy are proactively reacting to the rotten hand they have been dealt.

For their sake, here’s to hoping for an injury-free Villa week.

