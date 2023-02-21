Since the SPFL play-offs were reintroduced in 2013-14, no more than 37 points have been required to guarantee survival.

As it stands, this season's magic number looks set to be lower than that figure, with 11th-placed County projected to reach a tally of no more than 31.

County would therefore have to beat Kilmarnock's projected total of 34, meaning four wins between now and the end of the season might not be enough.

County have mustered just 20 goals in 26 games. The 61 shots on target Malky Mackay's frontline have managed across the season averages out to 2.3 per game. That will have to change if the Highlanders want to haul themselves away from trouble.

A positive for County is that they only have one of the Old Firm to face in their remaining pre-split fixtures.

