Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen - analysis

BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

Central to Aberdeen's recent resurgence has been that rarest of qualities in Scottish football this season, defending - and it was very much in evidence at Ibrox with little space afforded Rangers' playmakers.

The other side of their approach, the counter, caused Rangers problems and the first-half breaks involving Bojan Miovski and Duk should have rendered at least a goal.

Though defeated in the end, Aberdeen have the exact same points advantage over Hearts and the games are running out for the latter to catch them in third place.

