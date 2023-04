Hibernian's appeal against midfielder James Jeggo’s red card will be heard on Wednesday.

A fast-track tribunal hearing has been convened for 26 April after Jeggo was dismissed in the 48th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw with St Johnstone for a challenge on Saints' Connor McLennan.

Hibs appealed the red card, with manager Lee Johnson calling the decision "ridiculous" and "a really poor decision from two sets of officials".