Lee Johnson has urged his side to rise to the challenge against Celtic as Hibs bid to finish on a high in their final home outing of the season.

The Easter Road men sit fifth, which will be enough for European football provided Celtic beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final.

And victory over the champions would be a huge boost to Hibs' hopes of catching fourth-place Hearts, who they visit on the last day.

“It’s a great game to finish on, Celtic have had a fantastic season, they’ve been brilliant to watch and difficult to play against,” Johnson said.

“This becomes another test for us to be able to see how close we can get to these guys and compete more and more.

“From our point of view they’re the goal, in terms of their quality, their experience and their ability to put teams to the sword.

“We have been caught playing the Old Firm next to each other twice now but that can’t kill our confidence, quite the opposite, you’ve got to be able to step up and do the best you can to be the best on the pitch.

“If you go out with that mentality then you’ve already won as a player.”