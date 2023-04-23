Motherwell draw 'feels like a win'

Kevin van Veen says Motherwell's draw at Celtic Park "feels like a victory".

The Dutchman scored Well's equaliser in the 1-1 draw after Callum McGregor's opener for Celtic.

It was the first time this season leaders and defending champions Celtic have dropped Scottish Premiership points at home.

"As a team we limited their chances," said Van Veen, 31. "When we go forward sometimes we looked a threat. Plaudits to everyone that came on the pitch. As a group, we've done magnificently.

"Celtic is by far, for me, the best team in the league. If you come here and limit them the way that we did, that's plaudits and credit to us. The gaffer's game plan was amazing. It worked out exactly how we wanted it to be.

"That feels like a victory and we can build on that."

Van Veen has now scored 24 times this season.

"In the Netherlands I scored 24 as well I think, so I'm going to overtake that hopefully," the Dutchman added.

"I feel like I'm in my prime, I'm confident. I said 30 goals and I wasn't joking. It's time that people take me seriously because I mean business this season."