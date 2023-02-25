Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil to BBC Match of the Day: "For large parts I was pleased, we tried to be aggressive and had a go. The goals where they turned the ball over killed us, and they are such a big side that they punished us for making mistakes. If you want to take results you cannot make as many mistakes as we did.

"At 3-0 down they kept believing and the fourth goal asked a big question but they responded fantastically well, and they kept going to the end. The common problem is we don't take opportunities when they come.

"That we are creating opportunities, that must be one of the highest this seaosn so that's one of the positives. It felt like we were unfortunate with a couple of the goals, it was one of those days where you need everything ti go your way and today it didn't.

"At 4-0 down to City they were relentless and kept going to the end and they will take that to the Emirates."