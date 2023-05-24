Arsenal are prepared to sell as many as eight first-team players this summer, with Leicester City's England midfielder James Maddison, 26, and West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, among their targets. (Mirror), external

The Gunners are also interested in pursuing a deal for Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan if the 32-year-old cannot agree a new contract with Manchester City. (ESPN), external

Ajax's Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, who has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United, has rejected a contract extension at the club and his agent believes "now is the right time" for the 22-year-old to leave. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch), external

Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26, has turned down a deal from the Gunners as he is waiting for Barcelona to make a bid for him. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's gossip column