Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

Another week passes by without that elusive win for Bournemouth, but there is definitely still room for optimism.

Individual errors are clearly costing the Cherries and this, alongside learning a completely new style, has made searching for that first Premier League win a little too tough so far.

Criticism from supporters on not having that clinical edge in both boxes is justified, and any frustration in general is understandable without a victory under our belts - but this shouldn’t be seen as any sort of meltdown among the fanbase.

A mix up between Milos Kerkez and goalkeeper Neto on the stroke of half-time at the weekend seemed to be a game-changing moment. Indeed, the pair have both made individual errors previously, along with Joe Rothwell, and we’ve been punished - as you’d expect in the top flight.

Yes, it's frustrating and infuriating, but the bigger picture suggests there is still a lot for us Cherries fans to be excited about.

Three points and no wins could be seen as a real concern - and that is wholly understandable - but in those very same fixtures last season we accrued zero points. It may be small steps, but small progress is still progress.

The fixtures will turn, the group will become more aligned with Andoni Iraola’s style, plus big players will return to the squad.

It’s not panic stations yet, and I am convinced the tide will turn in Bournemouth’s favour in the not so distant future.