'Two wins required in survival bid - the players must deliver for MacLean'

Jamie Beatson, weareperth.co.uk, external

The season starts now.

Five games, and given the way the results over the past few weeks have worked out, most likely at least two wins required to get us over the line and away from play-off danger.

So all that means is the visit of Dundee United on Saturday is massive. Pivotal. An absolutely critical game.

United are on a great run - comfortably their best of the season - and they'll fancy taking a win here to get themselves as far away from danger as they've been all term.

Steven MacLean has a massive job on his hands - and the players have to show up for him.