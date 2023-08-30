Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou after his side exited the Carabao Cup on penalties at Fulham: "Obviously disappointed with the outcome, getting knocked out of the cup. We weren't at our fluent best, particularly early on - which was not surprising considering the amount of changes I made. It was the first start of the season for a lot of the boys.

"We lacked cohesion and fluency, but I really liked the way we hung in there. There are many different ways to grow as a team and we showed some real character.

"We had our moments in the second half to maybe go and win it. We weren't able to get over the line and lost on penalties."

On whether domestic cups are important to him given the nine changes he made to his XI: "There is no European football so how am I going to find out about our players? What opportunity would I have to do that other than the game? They are all part of our club.

"From my perspective, we're very much at the discovery stage so we need to find out and give the players the opportunity to contribute, because that's why they're here.

"They're not just here to make up the numbers. They keep working hard and deserved the opportunity to go out and play."