James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

West Ham United won a Premier League game by four goals to nil. Huzzah! Right? Wrong.

Somehow, despite new striker Danny Ings scoring his first two goals, a clean sheet against a team near us in the league, a vital three points and a huge goal difference boost, some fans are still moaning.

At the start of the season, most reasonable West Ham supporters offered five points from Newcastle (a), Chelsea (h), Tottenham (a) and Nottingham Forest (h), would have taken that and acknowledged it as a decent haul.

We’ve played well in seven of our past eight halves - the second half at Spurs being the exception.

However, because the first half of the season was a little iffy by recent standards, there still seems to be misery everywhere after Saturday’s 4-0 thumping of Nottingham Forest.

We’ve only lost twice in nine games in 2023!

We’ve also scored 13 goals, kept four clean sheets, are through to the FA Cup fifth round and in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

Granted, it has been a struggle at times, but performances have improved since defeat at Wolves and things are looking up.

If only some fans would notice.

Moyes (back) in!