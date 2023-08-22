Johnson on taking on Villa, playing the moment, and Youan's insider info

Johnson is excited about these two ties. He can feel the buzz and is happy that this is exactly where Hibs want to be, competing against really good opposition with a great chance to enhance the reputation of the club.

The magnitude of the task Hibs face over the two legs is best exemplified, according to Lee Johnson, by the fact that he feels Aston Villa are one of the favourites to win the Europa Conference League.

While Johnson is very happy with Hibs’ status as total underdogs, he’s keen to remind everyone that Villa, like Hibs, are just "11 human beings", and people "can switch off". So he wants his players to bring "pace and individual brilliance" over the two legs and to "raise the bar" for their performances. "I want us to show off our threats".

Lee Johnson says Easter Road will be a total sell-out tomorrow. "We need everyone to come with full voice, and we need to play the moment, not play the history of the two clubs.” Johnson feels that Villa are among the top six or seven clubs in England, if you measure trophies and achievements across the last 100 years - “a fantastic football club” with a top manager in Unai Emery.

Johnson revealed that forward Elie Youan, who has played for France at youth level, has given him "a good insight into three of four Villa players that he knows really well”.