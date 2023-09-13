Robson on disappointing start, Morris injury blow & Tynecastle hoodoo

Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen return to Premiership action against Hearts on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Dons boss:

  • Performances are still “a work in progress” amid a disappointing start to the season but the club “wanted to be in Europe and we know it’s difficult”.

  • Robson adds: “It’s the first time the club have been in European group stages for 17 years and we’ve had to build a whole new squad before it.”

  • Shayden Morris faces 10 weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered in the defat to Hibs last time out. Rhys Williams has had another setback, rolling his ankle.

  • Robson notes all Scottish clubs involved in European qualifiers have struggled on the domestic front so far this season.

  • He is convinced the Dons will “get stronger and stronger” as the season goes on and has called for patience as they gel a new-look squad and adapt to balancing domestic and European demands.

  • Bojan Miovski had yet to return from North Macedonia duty by Wednesday lunchtime but the club’s other internationals – Ryan Duncan, Richard Jensen, Connor Barron and Jamie McGrath – have come back unscathed.

  • On newly-signed loan defender Stefan Gartenmann, Robson says: “He can play, he's a really intelligent, bright guy. He can bring a calmness and he and Richard Jensen can help the young players like [Slobodan] Rubezic."

  • On facing Hearts at Tynecastle where the Dons haven't won since 2017: “It was one of my favourite places as a player. I’ve told the players it’s a great venue and they’re excited to go and play there."

