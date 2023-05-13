Football finance expert Kieran Maguire says relegation to the Championship will be "very severe" for Leicester in terms of the cuts needed.

However, he sees no reason why the Foxes can't bounce straight back up if they do go down.

"It’s going to be very severe," he told BBC Radio Leicester's Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

"Leicester particularly potentially are going to be going down to the Championship with the most expensive squad and the biggest wage bill in Premier League history for a side that could be relegated.

"They are looking at a potential reduction of two thirds in income compared to the most recent accounts. There is going to have to be a lot of belt-tightening, but it won’t be bad news for the players. Some of them will have to take modest wage cuts, some of them will move on given that Leicester’s revenue was £215m in 2022.

"If it was in the Championship, realistically we would be looking somewhere in the region of £70-80m. The wage bill was £180m. Clearly that’s not sustainable and that would impact upon people.

"Nobody wants the players to go but I think there would have to be a retrenchment. It doesn’t mean the club can’t bounce back. We’ve seen Burnley sell their best players at the end of last season and they have been worthy champions of the Championship this season.

"What the club will have to do, and fans won't like it, but the main focus will be getting players of value away first in the transfer market. There's no reason why you can't get fair value for players."

