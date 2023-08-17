Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has announced Michael Olise has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Parish wrote on Instagram:, external "I’m absolutely delighted to announce @m.olise has decided to commit his future to Crystal Palace football club and this afternoon signed a new four year deal with the club."

The 21-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and on Tuesday, it was reported that the Stamford Bridge club had activated a release clause in the region of £35m.

He has made a total of 71 appearances for the Eagles, scoring six goals.

