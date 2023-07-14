Casey returns to Fir Park on two-year deal

Stuart Kettlewell wants more of the same from Dan Casey after the Irish defender rejoined Motherwell on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old impressed on a short-term contract in the final months of last season, making 13 appearances for the Steelmen.

“It’s very obvious why we wanted to get Dan back again this season,” manager Kettlewell said.

“He was a big part in the success we seen on the pitch in my tenure last campaign. We want to see the same Dan Casey again this season.”

Casey, who quickly became a fans' favourite, added: “I am so happy to be walking back through the doors of Fir Park again.

“The feeling around the club and in the dressing room is great.

“We had a hugely impressive end to the season and I want to pick up where we left off.

“The fans were brilliant and I felt like they took me in quickly. That’s what makes you want to give your all when you put on the jersey."