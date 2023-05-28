Hearts board to meet on Monday to discuss next manager

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts will hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss their managerial vacancy, with interim boss Steven Naismith in pole position to get the job on a permanent basis.

However, there is no guarantee a final decision will be made on Monday.

Naismith has been in charge for the final seven games of the season, winning two, and leading Hearts to fourth place.

Meanwhile, Hearts and Hibs will hold internal investigations into the bust-up that followed Saturday's 1-1 derby draw at Tynecastle.

Both clubs are expecting to be asked for their views on the melee by the Scottish FA and SPFL, with the referee and match delegates reports expected to to be received by the governing bodies this week.