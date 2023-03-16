Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

The best save I’ve seen a Brentford goalkeeper make was a stunning one-handed stop by on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in 2010.

Near the end of an unremarkable goalless draw at Bristol Rovers, in which the Poland international had already kept the scores level, he somehow stuck out a hand while diving the other way to deny Chris Lines a late winner from point-blank range.

We were sitting right behind that goal and were left open-mouthed, not believing what we had just seen.

Szczesny was one of the best goalkeepers to ever play for the Bees, making many astonishing saves as he kept 10 clean sheets in his 28 games in League One.

However, none was as good as the one on that sunny April afternoon.

