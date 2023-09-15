Bruce Anderson insists he isn't satisfied as a “super sub”, with the 24-year-old Livi forward setting his sights on starting every game.

Anderson's only appearances in the league this season have come off the bench, but he says that he has to use those minutes to impress and force his way back into David Martindale's starting line-up.

“I don't want to get that name tag of super sub,” Anderson said. “For me, it's that I want to play as much games as I can and I'm just going to keep working hard to try and get back into the team.

“It's just all about trying to get in and help the boys when I do come on, I'm working hard to get into the starting XI.

“I want to start every game and I love scoring goals, so for me it's just about getting my head down and trying to get my way into the starting line-up.

“If I'm on the bench it's just about coming on and trying to make a big impact.

“I need to keep scoring goals. It's difficult because the boys are playing well now so it's just about biding my time and keep working hard and doing extras and every time I do get the opportunity to go on, it’s about trying to take it.”