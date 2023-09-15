Earlier on Friday, it was announced that Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri had agreed to sell his majority stake in the club to American investment firm 777 Partners. Dyche said: "There is no impact on me at the moment, or the players. I was aware something may be happening. There is ongoing checks from the Premier League and the like, so that will take some time."

On his future, he added: "I don’t know about the group coming in with any depth. I don’t know their thoughts until I speak to them about their future."

On changes at boardroom level: "It will be interesting to see. The club has found its way through all the different ways of working. Me and Kevin Thelwell have been hands on in the markets. It will be interesting to see their view - the business side and stadium. They are things to be looked at when it’s signed and sealed and tied up."

On the transfer window: "As a manager, you want to try to strengthen in as many positions as possible, but people are getting back to fitness. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is getting back on the grass and Jack Harrison has been too. Dele Alli is a bit away but Jarrad Branthwaite is fine."

On Sunday's opponents Arsenal, who Everton beat 1-0 at Goodison Park in Dyche's first game in charge: "We want performance levels to be high and work ethic needs to be good - especially against sides like Arsenal. Then we have to have our key movements, when the team is in good shape and committed to the cause. Everyone was playing on the edge and I want them to do that all the time."

On impact of new signing Beto: "He has added a different feel. He is quiet but the way he trains, he wants to take it on. Very open minded and we want him to build on that. You want players to be polished, but not lose that raw edge."