Marc Guehi is "likely to miss the game" after picking up a hip injury on international duty, but Hodgson expects the problem to be "easily managed".

He isn't worried about cover for Guehi and said: "The fact is we have five centre-backs at the club", but he confirmed James Tomkins is also unavailable.On new signing Matheus França, Hodgson noted: “We hope he will be with us in a couple of weeks in training sessions.

Jefferson Lerma is also ruled out after a scan this morning confirmed a hamstring injury.

On whether the Eagles can qualify for Europe, Hodgson said: "Leicester City won the league. I was at that game. Anybody who says this is not a possibility for us is underestimating what can happen. I certainly don’t write off the chance of Crystal Palace getting into European football."

He said it is "dangerous" to set targets for players in terms of goals when asked about Odsonne Edouard and added: "Their target should be to play well and score goals."

Hodgson couldn't put a time frame on Michael Olise's return, but said: "He’s working hard and making progress and can’t come back quick enough for us, but we have to be careful – if we bring him back too early and there’s a recurrence of that serious injury, we don’t want to risk losing him for an even longer period."