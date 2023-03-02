First Celtic trophy brings joy and relief for Mooy

Aaron Mooy admits winning his first trophy as a Celtic player in Sunday's Viaplay Cup triumph over Rangers brought a mixture of joy and relief.

The Australia midfielder was delighted to reward the fans and he said in a Twitter Q&A: "It’s an amazing feeling. It’s something we all shared together.

"Lots of relief too, because that’s what is expected of us at Celtic so it was a great moment and day.

"[When I moved to Celtic] I was excited by the football they were playing. The stadium and the fans too. What makes Celtic special is the fans, so I’m trying to enjoy it and take it all in.

"It was a special atmosphere [at Hampden], something I’ll not forget. It was great to celebrate with the fans at the end!"