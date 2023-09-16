West Ham manager David Moyes, speaking to BBC Sport, said: "Small margins, we've had small margins in the other games that we've won. Today their keeper made a couple of saves and those margins could have gone our way which they didn't. Ultimately we were up against a top team.

"Bad timing for their first goal right after half-time but I was more disappointed with their second goal, it's really poor. In the main we've defended really well for long periods in the game.

"We were probably as good on the ball today against City as we have been for a long time but didn't get the opportunities as we would have liked form it. We were still a threat but not enough."