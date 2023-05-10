Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

A couple of recent callers to BBC Radio WM’s football phone-in picked out a nuance in Unai Emery’s recent news conferences.

Students of manager-speak will know they often play down pressure, seldom admit to looking at tables, and insist they focus on only the next match. This is sometimes mocked but is entirely understandable.

Professional football is hard and unforgiving. Fielding questions in public, several times a week, can be very stressful. It is quite reasonable to deflect pressure from their players. In their position, we would all probably do the same.

However, that is not Emery's approach as Villa have surged from potential relegation candidates to - suddenly - credible European challengers.

He said this before the game against Manchester United: "We are playing key matches to get something really important, to be in Europe. I like to play under pressure. It’s not negative pressure - it’s positive pressure, because it’s something important."

And this, before the visit to Wolves: “We are very excited playing with this possibility. If we are playing the last match (against Brighton) with the possibility to be better than them in the table, it would be fantastic.”

It is possible to overdo this – remember poor Ally MacLeod – but I think Emery is judging the mood rather well. Clearly, reaching Europe would be ahead of schedule - but it has been refreshing to hear a manager prepared to run towards the fire.

Despite the last two defeats, Villa are heading for their highest finish for at least 12 years, with realistic planning in place to push forward in coming seasons.

They could have won at Molineux, with more precise finishing; you could argue they seemed to be trying too hard, but they can hardly be criticised for that.

"The last step is the most difficult,” said Emery on Saturday. "This result gives us the last chance next week against Tottenham. We still have a chance."

They may fall short. But by setting such a positive tone and challenging all at the club to demand more, Emery has fuelled the most exciting atmosphere around Villa for years.

Fans are now more optimistic - and this season is not over yet.

