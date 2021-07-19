Covid-hit Newcastle lose to York

Newcastle's pre-season began in ignominious fashion as they fell to a 1-0 loss at National League North side York City.

Michael Duckworth scored the only goal at York Community Stadium with a header in the 87th minute as Magpies striker Joelinton hobbled off with an injury in the first half.

The defeat came after goalkeeper Karl Darlow tested positive for coronavirus and back-up stoppers Mark Gillespie and Freddie Woodman - who were identified as close contacts - were also ruled out of the game.

With Martin Dubravka injured, academy graduate Dan Langley, 20, deputised for Darlow.

Newcastle had planned to split their first team for simultaneous friendlies against York and Harrogate Town, but to avoid mixing, the senior players travelled to York while an Under-23 side took on the League Two outfit, where they lost 2-1 at the EnviroVent Stadium.