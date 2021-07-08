Leeds United have signed Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Sean McGurk for an undisclosed fee.

McGurk, 18, becomes the Whites' fourth summer acquisition and arrives on a three-year deal until June 2024.

He will join up with Mark Jackson's under-23s squad after scoring 13 goals in helping the Latics U18s to promotion last season.

United have been chasing McGurk for a year and initially wanted to sign him last summer alongside his former Wigan team-mate Joe Gelhardt, who has had an impressive first season at Elland Road.