Norwich are closing in on a season-long loan for Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Gilmour is keen to maintain his progress of the past couple of seasons - he featured 11 times for the Blues in 2020-21 and made his full international debut against England at Euro 2020.

He subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and will end his 10-day isolation on Thursday - when he's expected to have his medical.

A formal announcement is likely to come by the end of the week.

Several clubs were interested in the 20-year-old, but newly promoted Norwich are seen as the most suitable in terms of style and the likelihood of Gilmour playing matches.