Everton are hoping to beat Arsenal to the £50m signing of 23-year-old Brighton defender Ben White, with the Gunners having already had two bids rejected. (Mail), external

The Toffees are also set to compete with Tottenham for another England centre-back - Wolves' Conor Coady, 28. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Manchester United have identified Dominic Calvert-Lewin as an ideal striker to sign. (Sun), external

