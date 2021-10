Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has been named in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament.

The 29-year-old was one of the Azzuri's standout performers throughout the competition, including scoring the decisive penalty in the shootout win over Spain in the semi-finals.

He covered more ground - 86.6km in total - than any other player during the tournament, while his 25 interceptions set a new competition record.

