Manchester United are continuing to talk to Paul Pogba's representatives about a new contract.

The France midfielder's present deal has a year to run and there are no more options on it to extend.

United do not want to lose Pogba for nothing and in normal circumstances that would mean either an extension is signed or the player is sold.

But the matter is not entirely in their hands because Pogba could allow his contract to run down and assess his options in 12 months' time.

I suspect there will be a few twists in this narrative before a conclusion is reached.