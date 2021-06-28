England defender Ben White, 23, says he does not know what is "true" when it comes to the rumour he is moving to Arsenal for £50m. (TalkSport), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka has all but confirmed his move to AS Roma during a Euro 2020 press conference. (90 min), external

Two years after turning Arsenal down, Leicester and Belgium midfielder Dennis Praet, 27, could sign for them this summer. (Express), external

The Gunners have registered interest in Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches and have asked the French club to keep them up to date with any developments surrounding the 23-year-old. (90 min), external

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have contacted Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin's agents with the Italian club targeting the 26-year-old Spain international as a replacement for Achraf Hakimi. (Gianluca di Marzio, in Italian), external

