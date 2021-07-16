Brentford's pre-season schedule
Brentford begin their pre-season campaign with a friendly away at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.
Here's the Bees' full pre-season schedule as it stands, as Thomas Frank's men prepare for their first-ever season in the Premier League:
17 July: AFC Wimbledon v Brentford (Plough Lane)
20 July: Boreham Wood v Brentford (Boreham Wood FC)
28 July: Manchester United v Brentford (Old Trafford)
31 July: Brentford v West Ham (Brentford Community Stadium)
7 August: Brentford v Valencia (Brentford Community Stadium)