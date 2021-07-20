BBC Sport

Transfer news: Rice keen on Chelsea move

Published

Chelsea know West Ham United and England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, is keen to join them and they will approach the Hammers to find out what it would take for a deal to be done. (Express), external

Meanwhile, Blues winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20, is staying to fight for his place - ending hopes of him moving to Bayern Munich as part of a swap deal for France winger Kingsley Coman, 25. (Sun), external

Chelsea youngster Lewis Bates is attracting interest from Liverpool, West Ham, Leeds and Southampton, with the England Under-19 midfielder having just one year left on his contract. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column