On 13 July 2015 Claudio Ranieri was appointed first-team manager at Leicester... and what a momentous day it turned out to be for the club!

The Foxes enjoyed a spectacular season under the Italian, winning their first Premier League title - as 5,000-1 shots - with 81 points and only three defeats.

Ranieri also, unsurprisingly, won the Premier League Manager of the Season and the LMA Manager of the Year awards.

But within nine months, he had been sacked by Leicester and went on to manage a number of European teams, the most recent being Sampdoria in his homeland.

