Rennes say they have had no offer for French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, despite the 18-year-old being linked to Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (Metro), external

Jamaica want United striker Mason Greenwood, 19, to switch his international allegiance from England. Players under 21 who have not played three competitive games for a country are able to make such a change. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

