England manager Gareth Southgate says Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire will be involved against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

England will qualify for the last 16 at Euro 2020 as Group D winners with victory at Wembley.

Liverpool's Henderson and Manchester United's Maguire have been recovering from injury and are yet to feature.

"Both are training very well and both will be involved tomorrow. We're happy with their progress," Southgate said.

"They've already had a massive impact in training sessions and around the squad. I couldn't be happier with the impact the senior players have had. They want to get on the pitch."

Henderson has been making his recovery after having groin surgery in February, while Maguire sustained ankle ligament damage in early May.

Follow all the latest updates from Euro 2020 and build-up to England's match