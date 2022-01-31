Hornets make late move for Henderson

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Watford have asked about the possibility of signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan until the end of the season.

Henderson hoped for a loan move after losing out to David de Gea in the battle to be United’s number one.

With Tom Heaton also at the club, Ralf Rangnick has three experienced keepers at his disposal.

However, United’s interim boss has previously said he didn’t want Henderson to leave and it seems unlikely the German will change his mind at this late stage of the window.

Follow all the latest deadline day deals right here