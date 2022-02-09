Watford talking point: Was Hodgson appointed in time?

Mike Parkin, From The Rookery End, external

After just two games in charge, the effect Roy Hodgson has had is already plain to see. A battling point in dreadful conditions at Burnley was followed up with an organised and efficient showing at London Stadium, where we were unlucky to lose to a deflected shot.

The Hornets, bolstered by January signings (Hassane Kamara is already a firm terrace favourite) and Roy Hodgson’s approach, certainly look harder to beat - but the big question is whether he has enough time to turn things round quickly enough to keep us up.

Slightly worryingly, our attack continues to misfire after an encouraging first half of the season, so having worked wonders at the back, the manager will need to focus on integrating star forward Ismaila Sarr back into the squad. He’s been missing since we beat Manchester United (our last victory!) through injury and then Afcon. Hopefully his return, complete with winner's medal, can provide a much-needed boost up top.

There is a very real sense of frustration at the timing. If Roy and Ray had been brought in instead of Claudio Ranieri, it feels as though this season could have been very, very different. As it is, Hodgson has had a quick, clear and positive impact.

Whether it will be enough remains to be seen but, with games running out, optimism is fading.