Roy Hodgson has tightened up the defence in his first two games as Watford boss but there have been no goals at the other end.

So who should he pick to break down Brighton's stingy defence? Would you throw Ismaila Sarr in from the start?

It's up to you how you approach this - you could pick the team you want Hodgson to select or go with the side you think he will choose.

Either way, it's time to select your Hornets XI to face Brighton