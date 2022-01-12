The January transfer window has been open for nearly two weeks now, so here's a round-up of the potential ins and outs for Manchester United so far:

Anyone know what month it is? Bruno Fernandes has denied reports of a January move to Barcelona, comparing the rumours to an April Fool's Day joke. (Instagram, via Sun), external

United's board have decided against giving interim manager Ralf Rangnick significant funds to spend in this transfer window. (Talk Sport), external

However, the Red Devils are prepared to spend £115m this summer in their pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and have conceded Paul Pogba will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. (El Nacional - in Spanish), external

