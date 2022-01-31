Liverpool's latest addition Luis Diaz is "the perfect Jurgen Klopp signing", according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

The Colombia winger has joined the Reds for an initial £37.5m from Porto and will challenge their vaunted front players for a place in Klopp's starting eleven.

"Liverpool are ruthless in their transfer business and have done it quietly and efficiently," Edwards told the Football Daily podcast. "He is a very Klopp signing - the perfect age bracket.

"Salah, Mane and Firmino are getting that little bit older and Diaz is perfect for how they play."

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha praised Diaz's quality but offered a cautionary note about the signing of an exciting player.

"Diaz is definitely an upgrade on Liverpool's fringe attackers - but when is Diaz going to play?" he said. "I get that he is one for the future, but it's hard to hear that when you have been doing it right now, like Diaz has at Porto."

