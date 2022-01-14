Bielsa on players returning & Drameh drama
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking before his side travel to West Ham on Sunday.
Here are the key lines:
Bielsa suggested that Rodrigo (heel), Pascal Struijk (foot) and Patrick Bamford (hip) may all be options for him on Sunday as the injury crisis may be subsiding.
The bulk of what he had to say centred on the decision which has seen right-back Cody Drameh leave on loan for Championship side Cardiff City: "Drameh is very necessary to us with all the absences we have but he preferred to play outside of Leeds. I neither condemn nor criticise. What I imagine as a great opportunity, he imagined it in a different way. Perhaps I overvalue that you're in a 20-man squad in the best league in the world."
Bielsa added that he is not disappointed by Drameh's wish to go to Cardiff and, as always, questioned his own shortcomings. "When a young player who is receiving opportunities wants to leave, what other reading can I take that we've made a mistake?"
Bielsa applauded the efforts by United to extend the contracts of both winger Raphinha, who he described as "the best player at the club in every aspect" and Adam Forshaw who "every week shows he's at a good level."