On team news, Vieira said that Wilfried Zaha will not be part of the squad for the match against Hartlepool. The forward has been away with Ivory Coast playing in the Africa Cup of Nations and has only trained with the team for a couple of days.

James McArthur also misses out. McArthur has been out injured for a number of weeks but Vieira says he should be fit for the next Premier League match. Meanwhile, James Tomkins is back training with the team after his injury and Nathan Ferguson also won't be involved tomorrow.

During the January transfer window Crystal Palace turned Jean-Philippe Mateta's loan into a permanent transfer. Vieira said: "JP (Mateta) showed his determination in the last couple of months. If you look at what he has been doing and his age he is a good signing for the club. He has to take the opportunity to show his talent and do well for the football club."

On the challenges of facing a team from a lower league: "The challenge for us is to be really focused and be concentrated on how we can perform as a team. Of course there is going to be challenges because we are going to face a team who are going to want to create an upset. We have to be ready for those challenges."

Vieira added that his side have to be "mentally prepared", adding they will be "taking this game seriously with a lot of respect".