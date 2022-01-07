Villa have snapped up Philippe Coutinho on loan - but what do you make of his signing?

Can he recapture his Liverpool form or he is broken by a difficult four years at Barca?

And who else should Steven Gerrard be chasing this month?

Russell, Birmingham: Left-back, centre-back and midfielder needed. Digne, Gomez and Ward-Prowse would be ideal

Gregg, Birmingham: Priority is a CDM & LB. Boubacar Kamara & Lucas Digne would be the dream buys but realistically we'll probably end up with Glen Kamara & Aaron Hickey. A replacement for Tuanzebe would be helpful to give us back up for Konsa at CB. Hopefully Coutinho will see El Ghazi & Trezeguet moved on having served their purpose.

Russ Hudson, Tamworth: Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are there to be snatched up, mega names to bring a big boost to the squad. Villa's great teams in the past was with has-beens that we made great again: Andy Townsend, David Platt, Gareth Southgate, Dean Saunders, Ray Houghton and Paul McGrath - the list goes on... we have spent too much on Championship players.

