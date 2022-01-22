Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "That was quite a crazy game. I think if we look at the football, we started fantastic until the break with the drone and the two concussion things. I think we were brilliant, definitely the best team on the pitch.

"We 100% didn’t deserve to lose at all, it’s at least a draw. They are the two chances we conceded in the game and both are outside the box. We are struggling to get points in this moment in time, but the good news is that they are good performances."

On his own red card: "I will put my hands up, I tell my players to keep their emotions in check and not get stupid cards and of course that was stupid of me. The first yellow was for confronting a Wolves player and then I, irritated, turned around and [the referee] said it was too aggressive."