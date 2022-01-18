OTD: The 'United Trinity' together for the first time
- Published
A Division One fixture against West Brom at The Hawthorns 58 years ago today was the first glimpse United fans got of George Best, Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton in the same line-up.
It was a dream start for the attacking trio, as not only did United win 4-1, but all four goals were scored by the 'United Trinity', with Scotland forward Law netting twice.
Throughout the 1960s, Best, Law and Charlton would all win the coveted Ballon d'Or while playing at Old Trafford.
Skip twitter post
🙏 The legendary United Trinity played together for the first time #OnThisDay in 1964.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2022
Simply the best ❤️#MUFC | #PhotoOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/4XhX0csSnE
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post