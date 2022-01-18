A Division One fixture against West Brom at The Hawthorns 58 years ago today was the first glimpse United fans got of George Best, Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton in the same line-up.

It was a dream start for the attacking trio, as not only did United win 4-1, but all four goals were scored by the 'United Trinity', with Scotland forward Law netting twice.

Throughout the 1960s, Best, Law and Charlton would all win the coveted Ballon d'Or while playing at Old Trafford.