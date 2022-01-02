Everton v Brighton: Confirmed team news

Everton manager Rafael Benitez makes four changes from his side's last match - a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on 16 December.

The headline news is that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes his make his first appearance since August after recovering from thigh and toe injuries.

Demarai Gray, Seamus Coleman and Allan also return in place of Jarrad Branthwaite, Alex Iwobi and Ellis Simms.

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Gordon, Doucoure, Allan, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Digne, Begovic, Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Gbamin, Rondon, Simms, Dobbin, Onyango.