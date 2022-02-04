Lampard set for exceptional welcome - but rediscovering winning habit the priority

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

After a first full week of training with the Everton players and his new back room staff, and an impressive and assured first news conference, the real work for Frank Lampard starts with his first match in charge against Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round.

He’ll get an exceptional welcome at Goodison. He was the manager the vast majority of Evertonians wanted. Lampard’s impressive footballing CV is reason enough for the supporters to make him their 'chosen one', but he can also help to unify fans and club after a really difficult time on and off the field. You can sense his passion to succeed and his desire to get the best out of the players.

He and Everton both have long FA Cup traditions and, while improving their Premier League position is the top priority, a win over the Bees to reach the fifth round will add much-needed forward momentum.

Deadline-day signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek are cup-tied and Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses out with a knee injury.

But even without players he‘ll see as being of vital importance, Lampard believes he has enough talent at his disposal to select a side good enough to not only fight for the cause, but to also come up with the moments of quality that can help them win the game.

For Everton fans, the forthcoming matches against Newcastle and Leeds are the ones that really count. However, getting back into the winning habit can in itself be of significant value.