Patrick Vieira hopes to bring in more players in the January transfer window - but is confident his squad can improve even if he fails to add to it.

When asked about any upcoming transfers, he said: "We will try to improve the squad. If we don't manage too then we will try and improve players individually so we can work collectively.

"What I want from the players is for them to compete for the places. Jordan Ayew went away and Michael Olise did really well for us."

Vieira, who has praised Jean-Philippe Mateta in recent weeks, also commented on the forward's place at the club.

"This is a period where there's a lot of speculation. What is important for me is the players and the reaction on the field," said the boss.

"We’re building his confidence as he is getting games, and physically he’s getting better too."